Gertrude Mary Sprock

A Mass of Christian Burial for Gertrude Mary Sprock, 80, of Laddonia, was at 11 a.m., Monday at St. John’s Catholic Church in Laddonia with Fr. Jason Doke officiating. Burial was in Laddonia Cemetery.

Visitation was Monday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bienhoff Funeral Home.

Mrs. Sprock died Thursday, May 9, 2019 at her home.

She was born May 22, 1938 in Florissant, the daughter of John and Mary Busken Haarmann. She married Edward Sprock in Wentzville on June 9, 1956. He survives.

Other survivors includes two sons, Mark Sprock and wife, Karen of Santa Fe and Paul Sprock and wife, Malissa of Laddonia; four daughters, Julie Troesser and husband, David of Rush Hill, Tina Hubert and husband, Danny of Bowling Green, Gina Kuda and husband, Bruce of Russellville and Amanda McCurdy and husband, Michael of Middletown; two brothers, Ignatius Haarmann of Troy and Norbert Haarmann of Wentzville; one sister, Teresa Meador of Warrenton; 18 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one son, Tim Sprock, one brother, Chris Haarmann and four sisters, Bernadette Drieseweird, Bertha Voss, Clotilda Brown and Agnes Deubner.

Mrs. Sprock was an area resident for over 40 years and member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Laddonia. She was a 1956 graduate of Wentzville High School and worked in the Benton City Post Office as a clerk for over seven years. Her primary job was homemaker and farm wife.

She was a member of the Ladies Solidarity of St. John’s Catholic Church and enjoyed gardening, playing bingo, quilting and spending time with her family.

Pallbearers were John Sprock, Matthew Sprock, Adam Sprock, Chris Troesser, Phillip Troesser, Andrew Sprock, Luke Hubert, Jacob Kuda, Seth Kuda and Chase McCurdy. Honorary pallbearers were Suzette Morris, Rachel Crabtree, Denise Hoag, Chrisanne Poor, Jessica Jennings, Laci Kraft, Katelyn McCurdy and Megan McCurdy.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Laddonia Cemetery Association, 101 N. Jefferson, Room 104, Mexico, MO 65265.

Online condolences may be made at www.bienhofffuneralhome.com.