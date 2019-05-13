Judy Mae Morgan Fry

Judy Mae Morgan Fry, 72, of Perry died Saturday, April 27, 2019 in Columbia.

A Celebration of Life was held in her honor Saturday from 3-7 p.m., at the VFW 4088, 105 S. Palmyra St, Perry with a Remembrance Ceremony held from 6-7 p.m.

Judy was born at home in Bowling Green on March 15, 1947 to the late Bertie and Dorothy Cope Morgan.

She is survived by her husband, James “Sam” Fry of Perry; and her dog Annie. Her children include Tracy Young Evans and husband, Dan of Thompson, Mark Young of Perry, and Julie Reynolds Telken and husband, Mark of Vero Beach, Fla. Stepsons include Corey Fry and wife, Alex of Perry, and John Fry of St. Louis. She was an adoring grandma to the late Derek Nolan, Will Evans and wife, Emily of Mexico, Carly Evans of Thompson, Chase Telken of Vero Beach, Fla., Raylan Fry of Perry, Jensyn Fry of Perry, Peyton Fry of St. Louis, and Callie Fry of St. Louis. She was a wonderful sister to Millie Morgan Atkinson and husband, Wayne of Vandalia, the late Ronnie Morgan and surviving wife, Barb of Moberly, the late Clifford Morgan, Connie Morgan Marshall and her late husband, Terry of Hannibal, and Roger Morgan and wife, Tammy of Mexico. She was loved by many nieces and nephews as well.

Judy graduated in 1964 from Van-Far High School in Vandalia. She worked as a seamstress for many years at Bobbie Brooks and Cal-Jac in Vandalia.

She owned and operated Judy’s Donut Shop in Perry. She also worked at the Junction in Perry as both a waitress and a housekeeper.

Judy enjoyed dancing, having fun with family and friends, her miniature dachshunds, riding around town in her golf cart, playing cards and fishing at the Perry Lake.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made towards a memorial bench at her favorite fishing spot or to the humane society www.humanesociety.org.