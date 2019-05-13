Ronald ‘Ronnie’ Ray Jennings

Ronald “Ronnie” Ray Jennings, 65, of Atchison, Kan., died unexpectedly Friday, May 3, 2019 at Atchison Kansas Hospital.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m., at Adiel Baptist Church, located at 1032 Hwy. C , Frankford. Pastor Randy McDonald will officiate.

Visitation will be from 9- 11:a.m. Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home of Atchison, Kan., is in charge of the cremation service.

Ronald was born Sept. 25, 1953 in Frankford to Darrell and Rosie Lynn Jennings. On April 26, 1974 he married Hazel Shade of Louisiana. She survives.

Other survivors include a son Derek Jennings of the home and a daughter Lisa Kantner and husband, Kenny of Shawnee, Kan.; and three daughters, Juliana, Gabriella, and Kaia.

Additional survivors include two brothers, Marvin Jennings and wife, Barb of Frankford, and Larry Jennings of Marion, Iowa; three sisters, Julia Dawson and husband, James of Kansa City, Mary Ann Sibbing and husband, Mark of Quincy, Ill., and Carolyn Fink and husband, Tony of Prescott, Wash.; nephews, nieces, and cousins.

He was a 1971 graduate of Bowling Green High School.

Ron loved his family and the granddaughters were the “apple of his eye”!! He held several job positions throughout his working years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Atchison.

He enjoyed his family, and spent many weekends watching football with his son Derek and his brother Larry. They were all three avid football fans for both the Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ron enjoyed hunting and fishing. His love and laughter are irreplaceable and he will be truly missed by all that knew and loved him (quote from daughter Lisa).

To know Ron was to enjoy his free spirit, laughter, sense of humor, and love of life itself.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials are suggested to help with final expenses to the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, 800 Kansas Ave. Atchison, Kan., 66002

On-line condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com.