Wilma Louise Scaggs Claxton

Wilma Louise Scaggs Claxton, 91, died Friday, May 10, 2019 at DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton.

Funeral services were at 1 p.m., Monday at Valhalla Funeral Chapel, Crematory and Cemetery in St. Louis. Burial was in Valhalla Cemetery, St. Louis.

Visitation was from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday at the funeral chapel.

Wilma was born Sept. 28, 1927 to Louis and Myrtle Dunnegan Scaggs in Reynolds County. On June 29, 1946 she was united in marriage to Harold Claxton and to this union were born four daughters, LaRae Captstick and husband, Gene of Bowling Green, Bambi McNail and husband, Wayne of Centerville, and Nanci Claxton and Trisha Claxton of St. Louis.

Other survivors include two sisters, Mary Ellen Mitchell and Evelyn Haley; one brother, Lee Scaggs; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband of 63 years, and two brothers, Tolman and Burnice Scaggs.