Sectional Baseball: Silex Owls vs. Northeast (Cairo)

Join The People’s Tribune Monday (5/20) for TribCast Coverage of the MSHSAA Class 2 Baseball Sectional from Silex as the District 13 Champion Owls take on the District 14 Champion Northeast (Cairo) Bearcats. Coverage begins at 5:45 PM with the Cuivre River Electric Cooperative/TribCast Pregame.