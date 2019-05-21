Public Invited To Champ Clark Bridge Update

Massman Construction and the entire Champ Clark Bridge team invite the public to the monthly update meeting Saturday, June 1 at 10 a.m. in Riverview Park in Louisiana (weather permitting).

This is an informal meeting and attendees are encouraged to ask questions.

The update usually lasts about 60 minutes. While the meeting is normally held the fourth Saturday of each month, it is rescheduled due to the Memorial Day holiday.

Regular updates about construction are provided online at www.champclarkbridge.com and on the Champ Clark Bridge Replacement Facebook page.