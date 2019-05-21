Temporary Lane Closures Expected On Champ Clark Bridge

Massman Construction, LLC, is preparing for work necessary to make the final roadway connections for the new Champ Clark Bridge on the Illinois side of U.S. Route 54.

Temporary lane closures for this work are tentatively slated to begin on Tuesday, May 28 and conclude on Friday, May 31. Work will be conducted between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Motorists are urged to please drive carefully through all work zones. Keep up with road closures and bridge updates on MoDOT’s website.