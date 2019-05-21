Van-Far Golf Makes School History At State

The Van-Far golf team made school history with their best finish ever at the Class 1 State meet last week. The team took third place overall behind Biship LeBlond and Westran. They had a team score of 692 (337-355). Rylee Hanson tied for 8th overall with 152 (75-82), Jayson Orr tied for 24th with 170 (81-89), Zane Allen tied for 45th overall with 179 89-90), Ashton Garnett tied for 55th qith 186 (92-94) and Ethan Winders tied of 82nd with 216 (82-109). The Indians are coached by Melissa Orr.

Louisiana’s Remington Feldewerth also competed in Class 1 as an individual and finished tied for 64th overall with a 196 (103-93).

Bowling Green golfer Brayden Buffington (left) competed as an individual in Class 2 and finished tied for 6th with a 156 (77-79).