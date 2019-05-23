Semifinal Baseball: Silex Owls vs. Seymour Tigers

Join The People’s Tribune Wednesday (5/29) for TribCast Coverage of the MSHSAA Class 2 Baseball Sectional from Silex as the District 13 Champion Owls take on the District 5 Champion Seymour Tigers. Coverage begins at 6:15 PM with the Cuivre River Electric Cooperative/TribCast Pregame.

NOTE: Due to MSHSAA Restrictions, TribCast will broadcast audio only from O’Fallon for the Class 2 Semifinal and a potential Championship contest. Should the Owls play in the Third Place game, TribCast will stream live video. Video highlights will be available the day following each game on our broadcast and Facebook pages.