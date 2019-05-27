Allan Clay Moore Sr.

Allan C. Moore Sr., 86, of Louisiana, formerly of Pleasant Hill, Ill., and Many, La., died Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at his home.

Graveside services, with military honors, was Tuesday (today) at 11 a.m., at Crescent Heights Cemetery, Pleasant Hill conducted by the Pleasant Hill American Legion Post 1048. Burial will follow at Crescent Heights.

Visitation was Tuesday (today) from 9:30-10:45 a.m., at Lummis Funeral Home in Pleasant Hill.

Allan was born Oct. 8, 1932 near Pleasant Hill, a son of Willis Carl and Kathryn Eva Yokem Moore.

He was a 1950 graduate of Pleasant Hill High School and a United States Navy veteran of the Korean War, serving abboard the USS New Jersey. Following his discharge from the Navy, he began a long career as a union carpenter with Union Local 1008 in Louisiana.

Allan was a member of many veteran’s groups, including the American Legion and the VFW in Illinois, Missouri, and Louisiana and served as an officer numerous times.

Allan enjoyed playing cards, was a gun enthusiast and collector, and was a staunch supporter of President Trump.

Survivors include a son, Rolan Moore and wife, Tabby of Pleasant Hill; three grandchildren, Amanda Jennings and husband, Adam, Bowling Green, Kyle Moore and Katie Moore, both of Pleasant Hill; and a great-grandson, Austin Levi Jennings.

Allan was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Carl Moore Jr.; a daughter, Dianna Lynn Jones; and a by a son, Allan Clay Moore Jr.

Memorials may be made to the VFW or to the American Legion Post of the donor’s choice.

Lummis Funeral Home in Pleassant Hill handled arrangements.