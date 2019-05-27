Bruce Conley Ashlock

Memorial services for Bruce Conley Ashlock, 69, of Laddonia, were at 1 p.m., Friday at Bienhoff Funeral Home in Laddonia with Bro. Dale Roberts officiating. Burial will be private family at a later date.

Visitation was from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Mr. Ashlock was born in Mexico on May 22, 1949, the son of Jack and Ida Flodell Davidson Ashlock. He was raised by his mother and stepfather, Jack Garnett. He married Janet Daniels in Vandalia on Feb. 24, 1968. She survives.

Other survivors include: one son, Mark Ashlock and wife, Debbie of O’Fallon; one brother, Larry Ashlock and wife, Joyce of Benicia, Ca; one sister, Debra Garnett Love and husband, Ken of Rodney, Iowa; one beloved granddaughter, Maddie Ashlock of O’Fallon; and his mother-in-law, Norma Daniels of Vandalia.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father-in-law, Jim Daniels.

Mr. Ashlock was a lifetime area resident, member of the Laddonia Christian Church and 1967 graduate of Community R-6 High School. He worked in sales his whole life. He was a member of the Jaycees, served for several terms as a Laddonia city councilman and as a volunteer fireman. He loved golfing, fishing, hunting and traveling with family and friends. He was the life of the party and told the best stories.

Memorial contributions may be made to The National Kidney Foundation, 1001 Craig Road, Suite 480, St. Louis, MO 63146 or American Cancer Society, 4207 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63108.

