Melvin A DeVault, 90, of Vandalia, formerly of Washington died Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Tri-County Care Center in Vandalia.

Cremation arrangements are being handled by the Waters Funeral Home.

Melvin was born Aug. 7, 1928, in Robertsville,the son of Floyd Peter and Silverine DeVault. He was united in marriage to Laverne Bates in July of 1947. She preceded him in death.

Survivors include a son, Melvin V. DeVault of Seattle, Wash.; special friend, Dorothy A Brandt of Vandalia; a sister, Mary C. Elam of Maple Heights, Ohio; step-son, John Harrington and wife, Gwyn of Warrensburg; step-son, Ronald Brandt and wife, Emily of Montgomery City; step-daughter, Diona Davis amd husband, David of Vandalia; step-daughter, Alicia Brandt and husband, Kendell of St. Louis; two grandchildren, 12 step-grandchildren and six step-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son, Rodney DeVault; brother, Floyd DeVault; and sister, Jean Daniels.

Melvin worked as a custodian/bus driver for the Washington Missouri Public School District. He was an avid hunter, loved riding horses, swimming, ice skating and traveling. Melvin’s biggest love was his family especially his grandkids.

