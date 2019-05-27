Phyllis Jane Tredway

Phyllis Jane Tredway, 86, of Eureka, formerly of Vandalia died Friday, May 17, 2019, at the Cambridge House in O’Fallon, Ill.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday at Waters Funeral Home in Vandalia. Pastor Jamie Franke will officiate. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens following the service.

Visitation celebrating Phyllis Jane Tredway will be held 9 a.m., until the time of service Friday at Waters Funeral Home.

Phyllis was born Sept. 25, 1932, in Vandalia, the daughter of Charles and Mary Agnes Temple Louney.

She was united in marriage to Richard R. Tredway on July 15, 1950, at the First Christian Church in Vandalia.

Survivors include her daughter, Tracy and Dr. Paul Schmitz of Green Bay, Wis.; son, Drs. Trent Tredway and Annisa Jamil of Seattle, Wash.; Drs. Trevor and Dorrie Tredway of O Fallon, Ill.; and six grandchildren, Emily, Peter, Zayna, Kieran, Jack and Allie.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and one sister, Marie Miller.

Phyllis was a graduate of the Vandalia High School and a prior member of the First Christian Church in Vandalia. She was an avid reader and loved bowling. Her biggest love was of her family especially her grandkids.

Pallbearers will be Trevor Tredway, Trent Tredway, Peter Schmitz, Paul Schmitz, Frank Cappelletti and Jack Tredway.

Memorial contributions may be made to SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, in care of Waters Funeral Home 500 S. Main St. P.O. Box 84 Vandalia, MO 63382.

