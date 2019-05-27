Rose Mary Howard

Rose Mary Howard, 76, of Clarksville died Sunday, May 19, 2019 in Whiteside.

Funeral services were at 10 a.m., Thursday at Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana. The Rev. Randall Cone officiated. Burial was at Greenwood Cemetery near Clarksville.

Visitation was from 4-8 p.m., Wednesday at the funeral home.

Rose Mary was born on March 13, 1943 in Louisiana to Roy Lee and Helen Blanche Day Colbert. She was married to Clifford Thomas Howard on Oct. 31, 1959 in Clarksville. He preceded her in death on April 6, 2005.

She is survived by a son, Clifford Thomas Jr of Clarksville; three daughters, Edith Stahlhuth of Whiteside; Lacretia Luzynski of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Deanna Howard of Elsberry; 13 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Mike Colbert of Clarksville; and Robert Colbert of Hawthorn, Nev.; two sisters, Sandy Buchanan of Frankford, and Helen Gunn of Elsberry; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a daughter, Esta Barlow, a sister, Linda Hudson, three brothers, William Colbert, Raymond Colbert, and Johnny Colbert; and two grandchildren, Sabrina Leonard, and Ryan Howard.

Rose Mary was born in Louisiana, and lived most of her life in Clarksville. She and her husband had farmed in Clarksville for many years. She enjoyed bowling, fishing, hunting, and spending time with her family.

Pallbearers were Josh Mullen, David Slaughter, Roy Gunn, Timothy Winningham, Jamie Winningham, Matt Brown, Norman Bowen, and Roger Howard.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.