Bowling Green Track Members Compete In State Finals

• 4×800 Relay (Sylvia Wagner, Quinn Grote, Kate Klott, Meghan Kniess) 8th Place All State – Time: 10:21 (Season Best)

“This is the 5th straight year the 4×8 Relay has made the podium and we are excited about that,” noted Coach Matt Chance.

• Kate Klott – 1600 meter run (5th Place) Time: 5:27 All State

“Kate pulled out another great performance in the 1600 meter race. She had less than 2 hours to recover from the 4×8 race and with the high temperatures she really battled hard to secure a top 5 finish,” Chance explained. “This is her 3rd straight top 5 finish in the 1600 meter run. She finishes her career with 11 All-State honors and 15 state medals in cross country and track. She will go down as one of the best athletes to ever attend BGHS.”

• Haylee Chandler – Javelin 9th Place – Distance: 116’4 (NEW SCHOOL RECORD)

“Haylee really peaked the last few weeks of the season as Coach Schuckenbrock increased her approach on the javelin. She just missed being All-State this year and she will be motivated to be back again next year on the podium,” Chance remarked.

• Girls 4×200 Relay (Tanner Turner, Kelley Lewis, Kinley Charlton, Kasey Orf) Place 9th – Time: 1:47.65 (New School Record)

“This relay team ran outstanding and nearly won their heat. The last few weeks of the season this group has trained very well with hopes of breaking the school record and it was great to break the record by nearly 2 seconds. With 3 freshman and 1 junior on this relay team we sure hope to be back and get to the podium next year,” Chance explained.

• Grace Dameron Shot Put 12th Place – Distance 35’8 3/4

“Grace had a great season and was one of the top throwers in the area. She is a 2 time state qualifier and made nice improvements from last year to this year. I look for her to be one of the best throwers in Class 3 next year.”

• Austin Orf High Jump 5’10 12th place

“It was a tough day for Austin on Saturday. He has been one of the best jumpers in Class 3 all year and he just didn’t have a good day at state. Austin is one of the most motivated kids we have on the boys team and this will motivate him to come back stronger next year. He will be in the mix for a state championship in the high jump next year.”