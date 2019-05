NECC, Area Law Enforcement Hold Torch Run

The annual Torch Run was held on Thursday last week to help raise money and awareness for the Special Olympics.

The event is hosted by members of the Northeast Correctional Center and local law enforcement.

A photo was captured prior to the run as the torch was lit at the Pike County Courthouse.

The event continued to the Bowling Green City Park where the run was held and lunch was served. Find more on page 10 of this week’s print edition.