Silex Owls Advance To Final Four With Win Over Bishop LeBlond

The Silex Owls traveled to St. Joseph for their quarterfinal match over Bishop LeBlond.

The Owls played at Phil Welch Stadium and took home a 12-8 victory on Wednesday. The win secured Silex a spot in the state Final Four.

Bishop LeBlodn scored one run in the top of the first. Silex quickly answered back.

Colby Gruenloh lead off with a single in the bottom of the inning. Brian Henke moved Gruenloh to third on a double. Tommy Grote followed up with a double to score Gruenloh. Henke advanced to third. Dillon Magill scored Henke with a sacrifice fly to go ahead 2-1 in the first inning.

The second inning was highlighted by a triple from Brian Henke. At the end of the second, the Owls led 4-1.

Silex had a big third inning. Tommy Grote led off with a single. Dillon Magill and Justin Havlik hit back to back doubles. Daniel Havlik and Colby Gruenloh each had singles. Brian Henke got on with a walk. The Owls ended the inning with a 9-1 lead.

Bishop added three runs in the top of the fourth to make the score 9-4. With a pitching change, the Owls did not score in the fourth or the fifth inning.

The Owls bats came alive in the bottom of the sixth scoring three runs on two hits by Tommy Grote and Blake Thoroughman. Bishop attempted a comeback in the top of the 7th and scored four runs before Silex ended the inning on a double play.

Scott Creech was on the hill for Silex. He surrendered four runs on seven hits over five innings, striking out three. Dillon Magill and Justin Havlik both pitched in relief.

The Owls scattered 12 hits in the game. Gruenloh, Henke, Grote and Thoroughman each managed multiple hits. Grote went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead in hits.

The Owls will face Seymour in Final Four action on Wednesday, May 29 at 6:30 at Carshield Field in O’Fallon.

Audio of the game will be featured on TribCast at www.thepeoplestribune.com. If Silex wins the Owls will compete in the championship the next day. A semifinal loss will put Silex in the third place game.