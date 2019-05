VFW Post 5553 Marks Memorial Day

A parade around the square in Bowling Green culminated with a service at Memorial Gardens Cemetery on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27.

The event was hosted by members of VFW Post 5553 and their auxiliary.

Dr. Matt Fredrickson, a member of the VFW, offered the keynote address.

Fredrickson discussed building more interest in military service.

He encouraged veterans to share their stories.

Find more photos on pages 7 and 8 of this week’s print edition.