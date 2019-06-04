Craig Alan Foree

Services for Craig Alan Foree, 63, of Vandalia were held at 1 p.m., Monday June 3, 2019 at Bienhoff Funeral Home in Vandalia with Brother Kenny Haddock officiating. Burial was in Laddonia Cemetery.

Visitation was from 11 a.m., until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Mr. Foree died Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Tri-County Care Center in Vandalia.

He was born in Hannibal on March 4, 1956, the son of Bobby Joe and Barbara Jean Shaw Foree.

Survivors include his father, Bobby Joe Foree of Laddonia; two sons, Garth Alan Joseph Foree of Monroe City and Chase Robert Forester Foree of Erie, Ill.; one daughter, Lynette Rose Marlene Foree of Erie, Ill.; two sisters, Valerie Foree and Gordon Ching of Kailua, Hawaii and Brenda Foree of Vandalia; one grandson, Bennett Foree of Monroe City; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother and one brother, Marlin Foree.

Mr. Foree was a lifetime area resident, member of the Farber Christian Church and 1974 graduate of Van-Far High School. He worked as a correctional officer at the Northeast Correctional Center in Bowling Green. He was a former member of the Laddonia Oddfellows Lodge and enjoyed hunting, fishing and bowling.

Pallbearers were Jordan Patterson, Mike Lovelace, Derrick Reading, Rick Goodhart, Gary Stubblefield, and Richard (Redd) Dodd.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hall Rd SW, Ste. 205, Lilburn, GA 30047 or Farber Christian Church, PO Box 246, Farber, MO 63345.

Online condolences may be made at www.bienhofffuneralhome.com.