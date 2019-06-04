Harry Eugene Oliver

Services for Harry Eugene Oliver, 79, of Mexico, formerly of Laddonia, were at 3 p.m., Friday at Bienhoff Funeral Home in Laddonia with the Rev. Joe Jones officiating. Burial was in Laddonia Cemetery.

Visitation was from 5-7 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home.

Harry went home to his heavenly Father on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Pin Oaks Nursing Home in Mexico.

He was born March 25, 1940, the son of Ernie and Ida Brown Oliver. Harry was raised as a young man in Laddonia, and would fondly share stories of the good ol’ days with those who would listen.

Harry proudly served in the United States Army and loved to fish, garden, feed and watch the birds.

He was united in marriage to Marie A Sparks on Feb. 1, 1959 and in this union had six children, Patricia Short of Madisonville, Ky, Harry Oliver Jr., Larry Oliver, Becky Shaw and husband, Kenny of Mexico, Gary Oliver, and Ace Oliver. Later in life, Harry married Wanda Bates on Oct. 26, 1996 and gained two step-sons, Gary Bates and wife, Carrie of Mexico and Wes Bates and wife, Crystal of Hutchison, Kan.

Harry is survived by his wife, Wanda, his dog Lucy, sisters, Betty Davis of Osage, and Barbara Fox of Mexico; daughters, Pat Short and Becky Shaw and husband, Kenny; step-sons, Gary and Wes Bates; grandchildren, Aaron Shaw and wife, Ashley of Augusta, Ga., Victoria Shaw of Kansas City, Natalie Short of Hopkinsville, Ky., and Kiersten Auchly of Colorado; step-grandchildren, Aaron and Caity Bates of Mexico and Zayanah Schuster of Hutchinson, Kan; great-grandchildren, Brenner and Kenley Shaw of Augusta, Ga.; and the “A” Team.

Harry is preceded in death by his parents, his sons, JR, Larry, Gary and Ace, brother, Raymond Oliver, sister, Janie Wieberg, and granddaughter, Summer Ann.

Pallbearers were Gerald Davis, Billy Davis, G.J. Davis, Kevin Oliver, Tommy Fox, and Bobby Sparks. Honorary pallbearers were his grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be sent to the family, c/o Bienhoff Funeral Home, P.O. Box 427, Perry, MO 63462.

Online condolences may be made at www.bienhofffuneralhome.com.