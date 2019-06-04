James L. Marshall

James L. Marshall, 72, of Bowling Green died Sunday, May 19, 2019.

A Celebration of Life with food and fellowship were held Friday, May 24 from 6-8 p.m., at the VFW Hall in Bowling Green with military honors being conducted by VFW Post #5553 and Missouri Military Honors was held at 8 p.m.

He was born March 5, 1947 in Hannibal, the son of James “Mac” and Bertha Runser Marshall. He graduated from Bowling Green High School with the class of 1965. On May 21, 1966 he married Carol L. Gillum at St. Clement Catholic Church.

He honorabley served in the United States Navy during Vietnam Era serving in the Gulf of Tonkin. Jim was on over-the-road truck driver most of his life and retired as a warehouse supervisor. He was very proud to serve as commander of VFW Post #5553.

His giving nature carried over even after his passing, as he was a cornea and tissue donor.

Survivors include his wife, Carol L. Marshall; mother, Bertha Marshall; stepmother, Judy Marshall; children, Robert Clay and wife, Cathy, James Todd and Marianne Jay and husband, Kenny; and three brothers Larry, Chris and Dean Marshall.

Memorials may be made to the VFW Post #5553 as well as Pike County Home Health and Hospice.

Bibb-Veach Funeral Homes in Bowling Green was in charge of cremation rites.