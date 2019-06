Jay Smith Thomas III

Jay Smith Thomas III, 71, of Louisiana died at his home on May 18, 2019, with his loving wife of 46 years, Debbie, by his side.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 8 at Centenary United Methodist Church in Louisiana.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, June 8 at the church

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Louisiana Historic Preservation Association or Centenary United Methodist Church of Louisiana.