Monty Shane Dempsey

Monty Shane Dempsey, 52, of Spring, Texas, formerly of Bowling Green died Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Memorial Herman Hospital in Woodlands, Texas.

A memorial service will be held at the Second Baptist Church in Bowling Green on Sunday, June 30 at 3 p.m.

He was born Aug. 19, 1966 in Mexico to Paul Dempsey and Bonnie Dempsey Ard.

Survivors include Amanda Hernandez of Spring, Texas; a son, Josh Dempsey; mother, Bonnie Ard of Bowling Green; Paula Dollens and husband, Dean of Springfield, Tenn., and Sonya Gilbert and husband, Kevin of New Hartford; brothers, Mike Dempsey and wife, Cheryl of Rhineland, and John Ard of Bowling Green; granddaughters, Halen Gardner, Zeppelin Gardner, Gabriella Hernandez, Alexzandra Hernandez of Spring, Texas; and a special little friend, Chase Koch of Bowling Green.

He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Dempsey; grandparents, Ed and Lucille Epperson, Lyman and Emma Mae Dempsey; a sister, Shonda Dempsey; brother, Martin Dempsey; and a special brother-in-law, Cliff Holtsman.

Most recently before his illness he worked at the landfill near Bowling Green. He loved most of all spending time with his granddaughters who he loved very much. He will be greatly missed by many family and friends.