Winifred U. Davis

Winifred U. Davis, 90, of Vandalia died Monday, May 27, 2019 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal.

Funeral services were at 1:30 p.m., Saturday at Waters Funeral Home in Vandalia. The Rev. Charlene Wheeler Williams officiated. Burial was in Vandalia Cemetery following the service.

Visitation celebrating Winifred U. Davis’s life was at 12:30 p.m. until the time of service Saturday at the Waters Funeral Home.

She was born Nov. 8, 1928, in Vandalia to the late William McKinley and Arabella Weir Bishop. Winifred attended school at Lincoln School in Vandalia, and Garfield School in Mexico. She married Clarence J. Davis in August of 1964.

Winifred knew her calling from an early age, so she gave her life to Christ and promised to be His disciple. She was a member of Tyus Chapel CME Church, there she used her talents teaching Sunday School, being a choir member, a church secretary, the church’s announcer and organized all choir days and basket dinners.

She loved poetry and one of her favorite poems was “The Good Lord’s Work” by Paul L. Dunbar.

Winifred was a dedicated mother, grandmother and aunt who made sure her loved ones had everything they needed. She loved sewing and cooking, but she was called to follow her passions taking care of the elderly, raising her nieces, nephews and all her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one daughter, Laura B. Holman; one grandson, Tarence L. Davis; two brothers, Cutris Bishop and George Edward Bishop and four sisters, Margrett Burgett, Willa Blakey, Dee Etta Doolin and Lillian Bishop.

She leaves a treasure of precious memories with her son, Gary L. Bishop and wife, Beverlia; daughter, Sandra M. Bickham and husband, Paul; granddaughter, LaLesha L. Jennings; grandson, LaKiri S. Holman and wife, Hope; many more grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Her caregivers were Michelle, Joyce, Beverlia and Enrica.

The world lost a genuine person with one of the purest hearts. She was a blessing to all that knew her.

Pallbearers were Gary Bishop, LaKiri Holman, William Wheeler, Daryl Wiser, Rodger Chatman, and Ronnie Green. Honorary pallbearers were Matthew Doc Salmon, Dolly Leo Salmon, Art Wiser, and all her great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to Eastern Missouri Family YMCA or Waters Funeral Home to assist the family with funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Winifred’s memorial page at www.watersfuneral.com.