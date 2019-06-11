BGHS Students Travel To Massachusetts

During the first week of June, nine Bowling Green High School students traveled to Massachusetts, where they experienced the legacies of Pilgrims, revolutionaries, academics and literary greats that abounded as they traveled through the brownstone-lined streets of Boston while exploring the sites of the American Revolution and strolling around several of the city’s vibrant neighborhoods.

Stops during the trip included the homes of authors Nathaniel Hawthorne, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, and Ralph Waldo Emerson, the Pilgrim and Wompanoag living history museum at Plimoth Plantation, Salem Witch Museum, the Edward M. Kennedy Senate Institute, guided sightseeing tours of the battle of Lexington and Concord, the USS Constitution and Charlestown Navy yard, Harvard University, and more.

Students were able to experience a sky-view vista of Boston at the Prudential Center Skywalk and the two-and-a-half-mile Boston Freedom Trail that exhibits Bunker Hill, Old North Church, Faneuil Hall, and many other American Revolutionary sites.

Students also enjoyed local New England fare and the Boston accent to round out this cultural experience.