Certificate Of Appreciation

The Louisiana Community Betterment Assoc. presented a Certificate of Appreciation to Michael and Cindy Whitlock for their efforts to improve their property.

The Whitlocks purchased the home at 522 Frankford Road several years ago and have made improvements to the home and property.

Cindy Whitlock stated that she loves living in Louisiana and would hope that others who are seeking a great community with friendly people and very affordable housing would take a look at Louisiana.