Frances Mildred Logan

Frances Mildred Logan, 99, of Middletown died Friday, June 7, 2019 at The Neighborhoods by Tiger Place in Columbia.

Funeral services were at 11 a.m., Tuesday (today) at Middletown Baptist Church. The Rev. Dick Hinson and the Rev. John Bateman officiated. Serving as organist was Mary Thomas. Burial was in Fairmount Cemetery in Middletown

Visitation was from 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the church.

Services were under the direction of Myers Funeral Home in Middletown.

Mrs. Logan was born Nov. 23, 1919 in Wellsville, a daughter of Buford Merritt “Dick” and Lula Bell Burgess Noel.

She was a 1937 graduate of Wellsville High School. Frances then attended and graduated from Sanford Brown Business College in St. Louis.

Frances M. Noel and Samuel Wayne Logan were married in St. Louis on September 2, 1941, sharing over 69 wonderful years together. They continued to live in St. Louis for six more years. During this time, while Wayne was in the Navy, Frances worked in the Office of War Department in St. Louis and the General Accounting Office in St. Louis. They moved to Middletown in July 1947. Frances later worked in the Montgomery County Department of Family Services in Montgomery City for 16 years.

Throughout their married life, the Logan’s traveled extensively having been to all 50 states as well as Canada and Mexico. During 27 years of retirement they maintained and enjoyed a winter home in Port Charlotte, Fla.

Frances was a member of Middletown Baptist Church and attended this church for more than sixty years where she served as Sunday school teacher, Song Leader and sang in the choir. She was also a member of WMU (Women’s Missionary Union).

Frances is survived by a son, Vincent Noel Logan and wife, Helen of Fulton; a daughter, Betty Kay Logan Bishop and husband, Larry of Hallsville; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, Melissa Lin and husband, Rob, Sydney and Mackenzie, of Sacramento, Matthew Logan and wife, Leah and Lillie Jane of Pleasant Hill, Timothy Bishop and wife, Kathy, Logan and Leyton of Hartsburg and Nicholas Bishop of Columbia; in addition to several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Wayne Logan on Oct. 2, 2010; parents and one brother and his wife, Richard Lee and Lois Noel.

Serving as pallbearers were Nick Bishop, Tim Bishop, Matt Logan, Fred Hagemier, Clifford Hobbs and Lynn Steele. Honorary pallbearers were Harold Chandler, Al Emily and Carroll Lemasters.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Middletown Baptist Church, Middletown Community Center or the charity of the contributor’s choice, c/o Myers Funeral Home, 203 East Bates Street, Wellsville, MO 63384.