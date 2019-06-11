James ‘Ronnie’ Peasel

James Ronald Peasel, 78, of Troy died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Thursday, June 6, 2019.

Visitation was from 3-7 p.m., Sunday at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green.

Funeral Mass was held Monday at St. Clement Church at 10 a.m. Father Jason Doke officiated. Burial was in St. Clement Cemetery.

Ron was born Sept. 12, 1940 in Troy, the son of William Martin and Dora Lee Stepanek Peasel. He was the youngest of 10 children. Ron attended St. Alphonsus School and graduated from Silex High School in 1958. On Jan. 7, 1961 he married Jimee Carole Harvey at St. Alphonsus Church in Millwood. Together they had three children, Mike, Lisa, and Price. After 45 years of marriage, Jimee died June 23, 2006. On Dec. 1, 2007, Ron was united in marriage to Susan Holt. Together they made their home in Troy and lived there for the next 12 years. She survives.

Ron was a member of the Knights of Columbus in St. Clement and a long-time member of the St. Clement Catholic Church before moving to Troy in 2007. He then became a member of Sacred Heart Parish in Troy. He was also a member of the VFW in Troy, Bowling Green Lions Club, and the American Legion. Ron served in the United States Army from 1960-62.

He worked at Hercules after his discharge from the Army and then later began his career as a lineman with Missouri Edison Company which later became Ameren UE. He retired from UE in 2002. Ron enjoyed playing cards, hunting, boating, bowling and fishing. However, his greatest joy was spending time with his family.

He especially enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports. He was most definitely their biggest fan.

Other survivors include his children, Michael Peasel and wife, Diane of St. Peters, Lisa Deters and husband, Ed of O’Fallon, and Price Peasel and wife, Ronda of Phoenix, Ariz. He was also blessed with two “bonus” children, Ellen Geiger and husband, Greg of Troy, and Diane Goldman of Salinas, Calif. Grandchildren are Jordan Peasel of St. Louis, Rachel Peasel and Eric Peasel of St. Peters, Blake Deters and wife, Ashley of Flint Hill, Derek Deters of Cottleville, Brenley Deters, Drew Deters, Brendan Deters of OFallon, Braden Peasel and Austin Peasel of Phoenix, Ariz., Brooke Colbert of Columbia, Ill., and Dane Colbert and wife, Jessica of Troy. Great-grandchildren are Grayson Deters and Rowan Colbert. Also surviving is his sister, Betty Mudd of Middletown; and his sisters-in-law, Janice Wunderlich of St. Louis, Martha Peasel of Silex, Barbara Peasel of Silex; and brother-in-law, Ray Gruntman of St. Charles. Also surviving are brothers-in-law, David Sullivan and wife, Barb, Kevin Sullivan and wife, Debbie, Bob Sullivan and wife, Mary, Ron Sullivan and wife, Linda and Jerry Cox. In addition, Ronnie is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Leola O’Came, Mary Ruth Twellman, Geraldine Harrell; and his brothers, Kenneth Peasel, Melvin Peasel, Bob Peasel, Bill Peasel and an infant brother. He was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Mark Wunderlich and his sisters-in-law, Joyce Gruntman and Nancy Cox. Also preceding him in death was his “bonus” son, Mike Holt.

Pallbearers were his nephews, Jeff Gruntman, Dale Wunderlich, Steve Mudd, Rick Twellman, Gene Peasel, and Rob Peasel. Honorary pallbearers were Bob McKee, Ed Jennings, and Ralph Niemeyer.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Clement School or the donor’s choice.

