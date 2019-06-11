John Henry Warner

John Henry Warner, Bowling Green died Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Country View Nursing Facility.

Visitation will be at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home, Bowling Green from 4-6:30 p.m., Monday, June 17 with the memorial service at 6:30 p.m. Pastors John Birkhead and Don Amelung will be officiating.

The following obituary was written by John, himself, for his 1956 Bowling Green High School’s 50th class reunion and shows his sense of humor.

“Like most of you in the class, I was born at an early age! I am a ’38 model. 10/10/38 was the day I discovered America, being born at home, near Ashley. My father, Ernest E. Warner was 60 years old and my mother, Mattie Knock Warner was 40 and Dr. Matthews assisted. I had a half brother, Wm. Clements Warner who was 24 years older.

I attended grade school in Ashley, being taught by Miss Lucy Ella Blackwell the first six years and Mrs. Henry “Ruth” Parrish for grades seven and eight. Then we had some long-suffering teachers at BGHS, didn’t we? Anyone remember the glass gallon jug being hoisted up the flagpole? A couple of my female classmates putting a thumb tack in Tommy Williams’ chair? It reminded me of the “Great Indian Uprising”!

After high school graduation, I served six months active duty (having joined the United Sates Army Reserve, April 1956). Then 7 ½ yrs. in reserve. My parents and I moved from the farm to Bowling Green, March 1962. On Feb. 23, 1963, I started my 36 year stint working at Hercules, Inc.in the Syn. Lub. Department -retiring June 1999.

July 1974, while vacationing at Moody Bible Institute Conference at Winona Lake, Ind., I met Eleanore Dodson, a RN from Indianapolis. We married Oct. 5,1975 and have been privileged to travel quite a bit since then. In the late 1970’s we assisted with two medical mission trips to Honduras with the Christian Medical Society. Although I had to be convinced, I would be helpful, I found out dispensing “beecho” (worm) medicine made me a “favorite” to the local Hondurans. Some even would try to get double doses.

We were able to go on two Bible study cruises to Nassau with Dr. Charles Stanley, Dr. Dwight Pentecost and some well-known gospel musical groups, including Gold City Quartet. Soon after our marriage, some friends help us understand the United States Supreme Court decision, Roe V Wade, by showing us the film “The Silent Scream”. We became quite involved in the prolife cause here in Missouri and over the next 20 years we went to Washington, D.C., for the March for Life each January.

Several years we took four-eight school youth on each trip also. In 1996 Eleanore was elected to be an alternate delegate for Alan Keyes for United States president, so we were able to go to San Diego for the 1996 Republican National Convention. We have continued to support candidates we believe would best serve our country by volunteering to campaign, walking in parades, etc.

We have had a “time share” with Word of Life Bible Conferences, so we were able to enjoy their resorts near Hudson, Fla., or Schroon Lake, N.Y., in the Adirondack Mountains since 1989. We have been privileged to travel to 42 states, Canada, and even across the Mexican border, besides two more Missouri Baptist Mission trips to Iasi, Romania and El Salvador, to help support the local churches, while Eleanore was on Missouri Baptist Convention board.

Through our 43+ years of marriage, we were members of Eolia and Immanuel Baptist churches and attended 40 Missouri and Southern Baptist Conventions. This again gave us an opportunity to travel to many cities we wouldn’t have otherwise, incl. Las Vegas, Nev.; Houston; Dallas Texas; New Orleans; Greensboro, N.C.; and Atlanta, Ga.

Of all the live experiences, the only one that will count 1 second after this life is over is the decision to ask for forgiveness for sin and by faith to accept Christ’s death for us on the cross. It all boils down to, what did we do with the gift of salvation?”

Per John’s request he was cremated, and buried in Mountains Runn Cemetery, Whitestown, Ind..

He had requested instead of flowers, that any expressions of sympathy be made to Far East Broadcasting Co. (FEBC is a 501c3 organization, est. in 1945, to promote the gospel to far eastern countries.) P.O. Box 1, La Mirada, CA 90637-0001. John has contributed to this cause for over 65 years. They are presently building a new radio station in S. Korea to beam the Gospel into N. Korea. There will be information about the project at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home, Bowling Green.