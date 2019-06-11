Louisiana Elks Will Hold Flag Day Program On Thursday, June 13

In 1907, the BPOE Grand Lodge designated by resolution June 14 as Flag Day, commemorating the adoption of the flag of the United States on June 14, 1777.

The Grand Lodge of the Order adopted mandatory observance of the occasion by every Lodge in 1911, and that requirement continues to this day, and allegiance to the flag is a requirement of every member.

In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation that officially established June 14 as Flag Day; in August 1946, National Flag Day was established by an Act of Congress.

The Louisiana Elks Lodge #791 officers and members would like to invite you, your family, local organizations, officials, and anyone else that would like to attend, to our annual Flag Day Observance on Thursday, June 13. The program is not long but is very informative and inspirational.

Louisiana Scouts of Troop 156 will be participating in presenting flags from periods throughout history. The program will be held at the Lodge. The doors at 120 N. 5th Street open at 5:30 p.m. for light refreshments before the program which will begin promptly at 6 p.m. that evening.