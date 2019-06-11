Martha Louise Preston

Martha Louise Preston, 82, of Silex, formerly of Louisiana died Thursday, June 6, 2019 at her home.

Funeral services were at noon Monday at Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana. The Rev. Frank Welch officiated. Burial was in Mt. Zion Cemetery near Bowling Green.

Visitation was from 10 a.m., until time of service Monday at the funeral home.

Martha was born April 9, 1937 in Louisiana to George Alex and Ruby Thompson Shade. She married Thomas Leonard Preston, Sr. on Nov. 7, 1953 at the First Baptist Church in Louisiana.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas Preston, Sr. of Bowling Green; two sons, James Preston and wife, Janice of Frankford, and Andrew Preston and wife, Rita of Warrenton; a daughter, Cheryl Traynor and husband, Mike of Silex; nine grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and a few great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, John Shade, and Bill Shade, both of Louisiana; a sister, Joann Martin of Silex; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Ruby Shade; a son, Thomas L. Preston, Jr.; a grandson, Corey Preston; a great-granddaughter, Annabelle Ellis; two sisters, Norma Preston, and Leona Butts; and a brother, Donald Shade.

Martha was born and raised in Louisiana and lived here most of her life. She and her husband had moved to Sieper, Louisiana for about five years and returned to Louisiana in 1989.

She was a member of Peno Baptist Church in Bowling Green. She was a faithful Christian woman who loved to worship the Lord, and she was a prayer warrior always thinking of others. Martha enjoyed sewing, cooking, crafts, and gardening.

Memorials may be made to the Peno Baptist Church, c/o the funeral home.