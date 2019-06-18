Audrain County Inmate Kills Another Offender

At approximately 9 a.m., Thursday, June 13, an inmate on inmate assault occurred in the Audrain County Jail.

As a result of the assault, the victim, Michael Dale Eisenhauer, 42 of rural Centralia was transported to SSM Hospital in Mexico and was pronounced dead.

Eisenhauer had been incarcerated in the Audrain County Jail since March 7, 2019 on warrants charging him with first degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

The inmate suspected of the deadly assault is Ryan Wade Blair, 27, of Mexico, who remains in the Audrain County Jail pending formal charging for offenses related to the incident.

Blair has been incarcerated in the Audrain County Jail since Dec. 22, 2018 on warrants charging him with third degree assault on a special victim.

Under Chapter 57.111 of the Revised Statutes of Missouri, by request of the Audrain County Sheriff, members of the Boone County Sheriff’s Office are conducting the investigation of the entirety of the incident.

No further information is being released by the Audrain County Sheriff’s Department at this time.