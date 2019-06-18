Clarksville Chili Cookoff Will Be Held In Louisiana This Weekend

Louisiana Mayor Marvin Brown says he’s looking forward to helping Clarksville host the annual Chili Cookoff this weekend.

The decision to move the 19th annual event to Louisiana was made due to the flooding in Clarksville that persists. Mayor Brown noted that Louisiana was happy to help host the huge event and will be ready for the large crowds it garners every year.

The Louisiana Municipal Corporation joined with the Louisiana Visitors and Convention Bureau to host the event, along with some other events as well including live music and barbecue on Friday night.

Events will take place near city hall at South Carolina and South Main Streets in Louisiana.

There will also be bourbon tasting on Friday, June 21 and the Black Suede Band will perform.

The Chili Cookoff is sanctioned annually by the International Chili Society and the winners receive awards, prize money and chances to compete in other events.

There are four categories for the chili competition including red chili, green (verde) chili, home-style and vegetable chili. There is up to $2,000 in prize money at stake. Chili cooks come from far and wide to compete in the event and make some of the most delicious recipes – which makes it an annual hit for local residents.

The chili cookoff will take place on Saturday, June 22. Set up will start at 7 a.m. and events will begin at 11 a.m. The fun doesn’t end until 7 p.m.

Once again there will be live music throughout the competition and tastings starting at 11 a.m. featuring Garden Party and Butchwax & the Hollywoods.

For more information about the event and entry, those interested are urged to contact Chili Head Linda Blakey at 573-754-0335.