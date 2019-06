Donation Helps Clarksville Library

Debra Smith and Jeanie Eisenhower recently accepted a new dehumidifier and fans for the Clarksville Library, donated by Walmart in Bowling Green.

The units will help reduce the damage to the 109-year-old building structure, the books and the grand piano inside of the facility.

Though no water entered the first floor, several feet of water remain in the basement of the building, which increases the humidity until flood waters recede.