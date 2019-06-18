Harry G. Cooper

Funeral services for Harry Glyn Cooper of Elsberry will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday (today) at Carter-Ricks Funeral Home in Elsberry. The Rev. Kris Hagemeier will officiate with burial in Star Hope Cemetery near Elsberry.

Visitation were from 4-8 p.m., Monday at Carter-Ricks Funeral Home in Elsberry.

Mr. Cooper, 77, died Friday, June 14, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital West in Lake St. Louis.

Born Feb. 18, 1942 in Baldwyn, Miss., he was the son of R.C. and Doris Maude Bryson Cooper. Harry was a 1960 graduate of Pattonville High School. He worked for Ford Motor Company in St. Louis for 34 years, and retired as an inspector in June 1996. He was a member of the United Auto Workers Union, Local #325.

Harry was united in marriage on March 12, 1977 in Eolia to Cathryne “Cathy” Lou Fakes.

He was an umpire for both softball and baseball for many years in the St. Louis area and Elsberry. He umpired for several organizations: St. Louis Umpires, East Missouri Umpires, Missouri State High School Association, the Elsberry American Legion and the Elsberry Athletic Association. Harry was the field manager for the Elsberry Khourey League from 1996-2009. He volunteered for the Lincoln County Council on Aging and the Missouri Adopt a Highway program.

Harry was preceded in death by his parents, R.C. and Doris Cooper; one brother, Ronald Cooper; one sister, Nancy Dye; one grandchild and one great-grandchild.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 42 years, Cathy Cooper of Elsberry; one son, Jeffrey Glyn Cooper and wife, Debbie, of Hillsboro; four daughters, Kelli Elizabeth Hargrove of Oklahoma, Tammie Marie Taubig of Elsberry, Tonia Louise Cooper of O’Fallon, and Nicole Danielle Cooper and her companion, Mike Varner of Elsberry; 15 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. Harry also leaves one brother, Dalton Cooper and wife, Darlene of Oliver Springs, Tenn.; one sister, Kay Sullivan and husband, Leonard of Sarasota, Fla.; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Serving as pallbearers will be Mike Varner, Brendon Taubig, Jeff Cooper, Mark Rhoades, Travis Lloyd and Bob Bonney.

Memorials may be made to the Elsberry Ball Park Association or Autism Awareness, c/o Carter-Ricks Funeral Home, 107 S. 5th Street; Elsberry, MO 63343.

Online condolences may be made at www.carterricksfuneralhome.com.