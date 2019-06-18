Karen Lynn VonKaenel

Karren Lynn Davis VonKaenel was born in Marceline on Feb. 1, 1967 and transcended into heaven June 11, 2019.

She is survived by her parents Danny and Linda Davis; a sister, Janet Burse and husband, Gus; two nieces, Susan Guthrie and husband, Brian, Savannah Boehlein; a new puppy, Augie; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Jimmy and Betty Davis; maternal grandparents, Paul and Iona Lawson; beloved brother, Danny Lee Davis II; and many loved dogs, Sassy, Cody, and Hercules.

She graduated from Macon County RIV-New Cambria in 1985.

Karren worked as a caregiver for Neils for several years. She provided in home services such as cleaning etc as well as errands like grocery shopping, taking her patients to doctor appointments and general companionship. She was much more than a simple caregiver and is loved by those she helped. She has always been in the caregiving field throughout her life.

She will be remembered by loved ones and friends as a caring, compassionate lady always willing to give a hand.

A celebration of life service was held at noon Tuesday (today) at Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana.

Visitation was from 10 a.m., until time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the family, c/o the funeral home.