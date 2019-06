Lucinda Ann Turner Atkinson

Lucinda Ann Turner Atkinson, 71, of Suffolk, Va., died Thursday, May 16, 2019.

A graveside service will be held Sunday at 2:30 p.m., at Green Lawn Cemetery in Bowling Green.

She was born in Louisiana, the daughter of the late Cleo Pollard, Jr. and Katie Annabelle Turner Tate.

Lucinda is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kelly Dea Hopke Bolte and husband, Brian; granddaughters and their spouses, Stephanie Potter Mourino and husband, Wilson and Sara Potter Bucher and husband, Chris.

Lucinda originally worked as an LPN and then later on went to work and retired as a truck driver for Witte Brothers in Missouri.

She was a lifelong member of Bowling Green Presbyterian Church. She loved watching her granddaughters play softball and enjoyed watching Nascar.

She was preceased by her husband, John Edward Atkinson; and a daughter, Katie Charlotte Hopke Sisson.

Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kan., 66675-8517.

