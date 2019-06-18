Mary Jane Bush

Mary Jane Bush died at her home on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Friends and family are invited to Mary Jane’s life celebration at a visitation that will be held from 4:30-7 p.m., Thursday at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal.

Graveside services and burial was at 2 p.m., Friday at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal. The Rev. Tim Goodman officated.

Mary Jane was born March 24, 1944 in Hannibal to Eileen Vuch and Kenny Bleigh. She was married to the love of her life, Gary F. Bush, for 54 years until his passing in 2016.

Mary Jane followed her husband to Paris, France in 1964 while Gary was in the United States Army. When they returned to Hannibal to live she worked for F&M Bank. She then pursued her education at HLGU and graduated from Quincy University with a B.S. in education.

Her first teaching position was at New London Elementary. Gary and Mary Jane moved to Kirksville and she taught at Edina. She ended her career at Scotland County Elementary after they had moved to Memphis. Mary Jane retired after 25 years of teaching. In 2004 they returned to Hannibal after Gary retired from the post office. Both of them loved being back ‘home’, close to family and friends.

Mary Jane enjoyed reading, maintaining the lawn, organizing and decorating. She loved socializing and playing bridge at the Hannibal Country Club with her friends. Mary Jane and Gary loved having their family with them on trips to the islands, but mostly at their home.

Besides being a devoted wife to Gary, Mary Jane was the best of mothers to Terri Ann Udelhoven and husband, Mark of Vandalia, and Jeffery Joseph Bush and wife, Amy of Hannibal. She loved her grandchildren Jessica Aggers and husband, Karl, Stewart Bush and wife, Sarah, Todd Udelhoven, and Tyler Bush. She was blessed with three great-grandchildren, Sophia and Olivia Aggers and Claire Bush. “Janie” always had cookies in the house for her grandchildren.

She is also survived by her sister, Ann Farrell of Farmington; brother, David Bleigh of Hannibal; and sister, Ginger Dunn of Glendale, Ariz.

Mary Jane was preceded in death by her parents.

Honorary pallbearers were Jessica Aggers, Stewart Bush, Todd Udelhoven, Tyler Bush, and Tony Bowman.

Memorials can be made to the James Cary Cancer Center, Community Loving Care Hospice or First Christian Church of Hannibal.

