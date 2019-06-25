Awaiting The Heat At Chili Cookoff

Raintree Arts Council board members Linda Blakey, left, Debbie Ingram and Judi Bruce await delivery of more entries in the Show Me Missouri State Chili Cook-Off.

The event usually is held in Clarksville, but was moved to Louisiana this year due to flooding concerns.

Despite rain and high humidity, crowds turned out on Main Street in Louisiana for the first Ribs on the River festival and the 27th Show-Me Missouri State Chili Cook-Off over the weekend.

0% Vegan At Ribs On The River

Leroy Toalson, left, of Louisiana accepts a beef brisket sample from cooker Nathan Brown during the first Ribs on the River Festival in Louisiana June 21 and 22.

There were 27 master competitors and five amateurs vying for $10,000 in prizes.

In addition to samples and the competition, there was a bourbon tasting, the Stark Brothers Nurseries fruit pie contest and music by the groups Black Suede, Garden Party and Butch Wax and the Hollywoods.

The events, combined with the 27th Show Me Missouri State Chili Cook-Off sponsored by the Raintree Arts Council, drew large crowds to the riverfront despite rainy weather.