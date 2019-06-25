Bowling Green Library To Hold Summer Story Hour

‘A Universe Of Stories’ Is Theme Of This Year’s Reading Program

Bowling Green Public Library is once again planning its summer story hour programs.

The theme for this year’s reading program is “A Universe of Stories.” The first story hour will occur on Wednesday, June 26, 10 a.m., featuring the Kids in Motion group. The students in this program will be reading, directing crafts, and games along with serving snacks. The library staff is excited to have the Kids in Motion in attendance as we will also have the Bowling Green, first-third grade summer school students coming to visit. Children ages three-12 are invited to this story hour.

Story hour will continue in July. The dates for those are Wednesday, July 3; Thursday, July 11 (Kids in Motion); Wednesday, July 17; Wednesday, July 24; and wrap up date will be Wednesday, July 31. The hours are as follows: ages three-five will be 10-10:45 a.m.; ages six-eight will be 11-11:45 a.m.; and ages nine-12 will be 1-3 p.m.

They ask that your child/children attend only one story hour each time. They are looking forward to having the 4-H Youth Council helping them with the summer story hour program this year.

On Wednesday, July 31 they will have the wrap-up party from 11 a.m.-noon. This will include games, prizes, lunch, and take home bags. The wrap up party is for all those who have attended the previous story hours.

It would help tremendously if you would let the library staff know if you are bringing your child/children and the time. This will help them know how many to plan for each time. The number to call is 324-5030 between 9 a.m.-5 p.m., any day of the week.