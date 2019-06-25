David Allen Snyder

A Mass of Christian Burial for David Allen Snyder, 67, of Laddonia were at 10 a.m., Thursday at St. John’s Catholic Church in Laddonia with Fr. Jason Doke officiating. Burial was in Laddonia Cemetery.

Visitation was from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday at Bienhoff Funeral Home in Laddonia.

Mr. Snyder died Monday, June 17, 2019 at SSM St. Mary’s Hospital in Jefferson City.

He was born May 20, 1952 in Mexico, the son of Claude Thomas and Beatrice Elmira Bushnell Snyder. He married Brenda Lee Grawe in Laddonia on June 17, 1972, She survives.

Other survivors include: one daughter, Christina Meyer and husband, Keith of Jonesburg; three brothers, Johnny Snyder and wife, Debbie of Laddonia, Curtis Snyder and wife, Cheryl of Martinsburg, and Gary Snyder and wife, Ina of Rush Hill; and two grandchildren, Trey and Hailey Meyer of Jonesburg.

He was preceded in death by one son, Marvin Alan Snyder; six brothers, Jackie Snyder, Marvin Snyder, Thomas Snyder, C.L. Snyder, Melvin Snyder and Kenny Snyder; and two sisters, Lois Gullion and Opal Rinker.

Mr. Snyder was a lifetime area resident and member of St. John’s Catholic Church. He worked as a meat cutter at McGee Packing Plant for 10 years and a farm hand. He enjoyed fishing, working on lawn mowers and vehicles, mowing, listening to country music and watching TV. He was an avid Cardinals fan and loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Pallbearers were Dennis Montague, Chance Evans, Rich Chism, Alan Kuda, Gerald Davis, Billy Davis and Brian Steffen. Honorary pallbearers were Trey Meyer, Hailey Meyer, Roy Grawe and C.W. Fox.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

