Help Wanted

HELP WANTED Agricultural Construction Co. has 3 openings for individuals with a valid drivers lic. CDL and a good work history would be a plus. We offer no overnight travel, Company pd. health ins. after probation period, we give bonuses. Will train the right individuals. To join our team or for more information call 573-373-2016. (c2-35)

LOOKING FOR general laborer, $10 per hour. Must be able to lift 50 lbs., 573-822-5337.

WANTED TOWER CLIMBER A&W Communications is now hiring a full-time tower tech. Call (573) 485-3500 for an application.

ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS The Bowling Green R-I School District is accepting applications for bus drivers preferably with their Commercial Driver’s License Class B with the passenger and school bus endorsements. Training available. Sign on bonus. Interested candidates should contact the Superintendent’s Office, 700 W. Adams, Bowling Green – 573-324-5441.

ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS The Bowling Green R-I School District is accepting applications for the position of Paraprofessional at Bowling Green Elementary. Candidates must have 60 college hours. Substitute Certificate required. Application deadline is until position is filled. Contact the Superintendent’s Office for application, 700 W. Adams, Bowling Green, MO 63334 Phone 573-324-5441. (EOE)

NOW HIRING – FREE CDL TRAINING First Student is Hiring Bus Drivers. Obtain a Class B CDL in as little as 3 weeks! For information call 636-239-1429 Or complete an application online at www.firststudentinc.com

HELP WANTED The City of Bowling Green is accepting applications for a part-time position as assistant collector/billing clerk. This position requires a friendly, outgoing personality, with the ability to deal tactfully and effectively with the public and be able to convey concise and accurate information. The right candidate must be flexible with hours. Salary is $12 per hour. The city will accept applications for this position at Bowling Green City Hall, 16 W. Church Street until the position is filled. Office hours are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday. The City of Bowling Green reserves the right to accept or reject any or all applications. The City of Bowling Green is an equal opportunity employer.

THE CITY OF BOWLING GREEN is accepting applications for a certified building inspector and code enforcement officer. This position requires knowledge and experience administering the principals and practices of the International Code Council (ICC), inspecting new construction, nuisance compliance, planning and zoning ordinances, and working with staff to provide excellent customer service, public information and conflict resolution. Prior experience in the field and evidence of a commitment to continue training is an absolute. The successful candidate will maintain inspector certifications while employed in this position. Reporting skills both oral and written a must. Salary is dependent on qualifications. Part-time, possibly full-time position with health insurance, LAGERS retirement, paid vacation and holidays. Submit resume or obtain application: City of Bowling Green, 16 West Church St., Bowling Green, MO 63334. Open until filled. EOE.

HELP WANTED MAINTENANCE & GROUNDS, HOUSEKEEPERS & GUARDS Some weekends required. Apply in person at Tievoli Hills resort at 25795 Hwy. N in Clarksville. Call 573-242-3577 for more info. EOE & Drug Free Employer