How to Spot A Counterfeit Bill

The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce has been made aware that there have been several counterfeit one-hundred dollar bills passed in town over the past two weeks.

While most businesses use detector pens, some counterfeit bills are printed on real currency paper and can pass the pen test.

Those accepting money should be aware of the lack of a watermark and the strip not being right on the currency that has been passed recently.