Janet Ann Augustine Siefkas

Janet Ann Augustine Siefkas, 84, of Louisiana died Friday June 21, 2019 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Chesterfield.

A fellowship gathering was held at 1 p.m., Sunday at Providence Concord Presbyterian Church in Vera, with a memorial service at 2:30 p.m.

Janet was born Oct. 14, 1934 in Creston, Iowa, the daughter of Benjamin and Grace Hanson Augustine. She grew up in Creston and attended school in Orient, Iowa. After high school she attended Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa where she met M.L. Jack Siefkas in May of 1952, got engaged in December of 1953 and married Jack Dec. 17, 1955 after he returned from Germany having served in the United States Army.

Survivors include husband, Jack Siefkas of Louisiana; children, Jody Fisher and husband, Jim of Middletown, Joseph Siefkas and wife, Stephanie of Frankford and Julie Douglas and husband, Keith of Houston, Texas; grandchildren, Caleb Siefkas, Matthew Douglas, Madeline Griggs and husband, Chris, Catie Fisher, Jazmin Gac, Kaitlyn Douglas, Adrian Siefkas, Cali Sanders and Jack Watson; many nieces, nephews and relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Frank Augustine.

Janet loved the arts. Having obtained her bachelor’s degree from Simpson College, Janet taught music until she turned her focus and devotion to her family.

She enjoyed nature and conservation. You could often times find her watching birds and reading about insects.

Janet enjoyed being connected to a church and being a part of a congregation, having been a member of the Methodist and Presbyterian churches. She was a lover of sports, especially baseball.

Most of all she loved being around family, especially her grandchildren, and celebrating events with them.

Janet was a selfless and generous person, always putting others first.

Memorials may be made to the Hope Center in Bowling Green.

