Louisiana Colorfest Will Move Forward With New Location

Suggestions Sought In Colorfest Theme Contest

After it was announced last week that the annual Louisiana Country Colorfest could be in jeopardy this year without some creative problem-solving, numerous people volunteered their help and reached out with possible solutions to keep the celebration the third weekend in October.

Following an hour-long meeting at city hall last Thursday, it was overwhelmingly decided the festival would move forward this year. Colorfest needs a new temporary location since it is likely the downtown area will still be in the midst of construction along Georgia Street, which forced the move.

Citizens proposed numerous ideas for the festival including Sunset Park, Veterans Park, and Wallace Park, but utilities and parking present problems at those locations.

It appears the festival will likely be held along Main Street with appearances much like the Ribs On The River/Chili Cookoff from over the weekend. The Chamber of Commerce will be working with the city to hammer out the details.

Colorfest takes up an incredible amount of space with vendors of many types, along with a stage and several activities. The Chamber is hoping to keep much of that for this year. A full slate of vendors have already pledged their attendance for the two-day event.

Chamber President Cindy Blaylock pointed out this is an opportunity to examine new ideas for the festival. Several ideas were mentioned including adding participation contests such as bed races, a back-seat driver contest, bicycle hill climb, talent show and lip sync contest.

Other ideas that began to take shape included adding a maze type of activity and appealing to middle-school age kids.

The group also discussed ways to boost attendance and interest in Sunday events. Blaylock noted that a great deal gets put into Saturday and it sometimes feels like Sunday gets the leftovers. It was pointed out the ecumenical church service at the Bicentennial was a massive success even with terrible heat. The group also discussed local talents that tend to draw a crowd to perform on Sunday.

Blaylock noted that over the years some things have had to be cancelled due to the lack of manpower. She asserted the community will have to step up and be very involved to make this year’s festival a success.

The Chamber will be reaching out to area businesses, civic organizations, church groups, etc., to guage interest in taking ownership of certain events. Blaylock noted the Chamber will assist with planning but that would help increase what is offered at Colorfest.

She stressed that volunteers will be desperately needed to make the event a success. While numerous people signed up to serve on various committees, more people will be needed. Those interested in lending a helping hand are urged to contact Chamber Executive Director Kristal Pitzer at the Chamber office at 573-754-5921 or by cell phone at 573-231-4477.

Louisiana has a lot going on right now and a lot still coming up. There has been flooding that has closed borders for historical periods of time, general construction all around town, paving on Highway 54, continued construction of the new Champ Clark Bridge and the work along Georgia Street and downtown. There is a lot to look forward to, despite the temporary setbacks – like moving Colorfest.

Blaylock noted the group that gathered last week thought it could be fun to poke fun at the situation and the circumstances forcing the move of Colorfest. It was suggested that be the focus of a theme contest.

While it’s fun to laugh at the situation – it’s important to note there will be a new town and a new face when it’s all over. Blaylock noted funny theme suggestions need to have that positive focus.

“While the town is under construction – it’s not closed for business, so to speak,” Blaylock remarked. “We are looking for a motto/theme to use prior to and during the event that reflects that kind of message.”

Theme suggestions that are overall nasty or negative in tone will not be considered.

Theme entries will be accepted from now until July 24. The Colorfest committee will hold another meeting on July 25 to examine all of the entries. Submissions will be narrowed down to three and then the Chamber Board of Directors will make the final decision at their meeting on July 29.

Blaylock pointed out that several local businesses have offered prizes for the winning selection. Submissions should be sent to the Chamber office at 202 South Third St., Ste 207, Louisiana, MO 63353. Submissions can also be emailed.