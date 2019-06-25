Public Invited To Update On Champ Clark Bridge Construction

Massman Construction and the entire Champ Clark Bridge team invite the public to the monthly update meeting Saturday, June 29 at 10 a.m., in Riverview Park in Louisiana (weather permitting).

This is an informal meeting and attendees are encouraged to ask questions. The meeting is normally held the fourth Saturday of each month and lasts approximately 60 minutes.

Regular updates about construction are provided online at www.champclarkbridge.com and on the Champ Clark Bridge Replacement Facebook page.

Keeping An Eye On Progress

The new Champ Clark Bridge in Louisiana is past the halfway point to completion.

Changes to the bridge are visible every day.

All of the piers have been set and the steel girders are being put in place before the bridge’s concrete deck is installed.

The People’s Tribune is including a photo every week as work continues until completion as a scrapbook to one of the biggest projects the area has seen.

When finished the bridge will be more than twice the width it is now at 44-feet wide and will have a price tag of just over $60 million.