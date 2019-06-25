Rhonda Fern Travis

Rhonda Travis, 62, of Vandalia died Thursday, June 20, 2019, at her home.

Funeral services were at 10 a.m., Monday at Waters Funeral Home. Pastor Bob Hoehn officiated. Burial was in Vandalia Cemetery following the service.

A visitation celebrating Rhonda’s life was held Sunday from 3-6 p.m., at Waters Funeral Home.

Rhonda was born Aug. 10, 1956, in Hannibal,the daughter of William G. and Margaret Trower Fowler.

She was united in marriage to George Travis on April 23, 1977, at the First Baptist Church Vandalia, Missouri. He survives.

Other survivors include her son, Justin Travis and wife, Lori of Elizabethtown, Ky.; and granddaughter, Amelia Travis of Elizabethtown, Ky.

In addition to her parents, Rhonda was preceded in death by her brother, Glendal Fowler.

Rhonda was a graduate of Van-Far class of 1974.

She retired as a secretary for the Women’s Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center. Rhonda enjoyed growing flowers and plants, loved her dogs but nothing was more special to her than her granddaughter Amelia, she was Rhonda’s pride and joy.

Pallbearers were Rob Scherman, Ron Dudley, Jim Williams, Clayton Elston, Dave Hopke and Marlin Thompson.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Arthritis Foundation, c/o Waters Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Rhonda’s memorial page at www.watersfuneral.com.