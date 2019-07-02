Help Wanted

HELP WANTED All Fired Up Sports Bar & Grill is seeking Experienced Cooks & Servers. ALL SHIFTS • APPLY IN PERSON at 1521 Bus. Hwy. 54 in Bowling Green

HELP WANTED Agricultural Construction Co. has 3 openings for individuals with a valid drivers lic. CDL and a good work history would be a plus. We offer no overnight travel, Company pd. health ins. after probation period, we give bonuses. Will train the right individuals. To join our team or for more information call 573-373-2016.

ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS The Bowling Green R-I School District is accepting applications for bus drivers preferably with their Commercial Driver’s License Class B with the passenger and school bus endorsements. Training available. Sign on bonus. Interested candidates should contact the Superintendent’s Office, 700 W. Adams, Bowling Green – 573-324-5441.

FULL-TIME POSITION Applications are now being accepted for a full-time employee with the Pike County Assessor’s Office. Responsibilities include answering phones, working with the public, general clerical and computer skills, working out in the field as data collector in various weather conditions.

Applications may be obtained at the Pike County Assessor’s Office at 115 West Main, Bowling Green, MO., between the hours of 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday. Applications must be returned by July 12, 2019 to the Pike County Assessor. Salary $12 per hours, one week vacation after one year, health, and retirement benefits after probation period. Pike County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

HELP WANTED MAINTENANCE & GROUNDS, HOUSEKEEPERS & GUARDS Some weekends required. Apply in person at Tievoli Hills resort at 25795 Hwy. N in Clarksville. Call 573-242-3577 for more info. EOE & Drug Free Employer