James Robert ‘Rookie’ Gehringer

James Robert “Rookie” Gehringer, 64, of Mexico died Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia.

Visitation was from 9-11 a.m., Saturday at Arnold Funeral Home in Mexico with services immediately following at 11 a.m. Burial was at South Fork Cemetery in Santa Fe. John Grimmett officiated.

Rookie was born Dec. 26, 1954 in Columbia to Truman and Susan Hulen Gehringer. He graduated from Macon Senior High School in 1973.

He leaves behind his wife of 24 years, Beth (Hill, Culbertson) Gehringer of Mexico; six children, Nathan Gehringer of Macon, Amy Heigl and husband, Richie of Wentzville, Kyle Culbertson and wife, Elizabeth of Mexico, Kristy Oberman and husband, Mark of Bowling Green, Stephanie Hinnah and husband, Jeremy of Auxvasse, and Kassi Slater of Columbia; five grandchildren, Drake, Maddison, Kimber, Meadow and Erika; one sister, Connie Gehringer of Columbia; and in-laws, Dorsey and Martha Hill of Paris.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

Rookie worked at Oliver Transportation for 18 years and then went onto have his own bail bond business for the last 25 years.

Rookie’s true passion in life was riding his motorcycle and told everyone that he backed up his motorcycle more miles than most people rode theirs forward. He and Beth enjoyed many motorcycle vacations exploring the United States.

He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to camp and kayak. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and cooking for his family. Rookie was well-known in Mexico and surrounding counties and never knew a stranger.

Pallbearers were Nathan Gehringer and Kyle Culbertson.

Memorial contributions can be made to Central Missouri Honor Flight, c/o Arnold Funeral Home, 425 South Jefferson, Mexico.

