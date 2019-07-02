Larry E. White

Memorial services for Larry E. White, 75, of Louisiana were at noon Saturday at Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana,. The Rev. Mike Dallas officiated. Visitation was from 10 a.m., until time of service Saturday at the funeral home.

He was born Sept. 14, 1943 in Louisiana to Randall D. and Fern Iris Houchins White. He was married to Carolyn S. Gillette on Aug. 25, 1962 in Louisiana.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn S. White; a daughter, Carla K. Starkey and husband, Graydon; two grandchildren, Ely Starkey and wife, Aynsley, and Rachel E. Henderson and husband, Brandon; a great-grandchild, Cullen H. Starkey; and four brothers, Dale McMahill and wife, Doris, Gentry McMahill and wife, Sue, Gaylord White and wife, Linda, and Joe McMahill and wife, Dahai.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Randall D. White and Fern I. McMahill; step-mother, Viola White; a sister Beverly Czaia, and two nephews, Whitney McMahill, and Tom Cafer.

Larry grew up in Louisiana and moved to Troy briefly with employment at Missouri Edison (later Ameren UE). He was relocated to Eolia until his retirement and returned to Louisiana. He was a veteran with an honorable discharge serving in the United States Navy.

He retired from Ameren UE in 1999 and enjoyed a part-time position at Fowler Lumber Company thereafter. He was a member of the American Legion and Louisiana Boat Club. Hobbies included wood working, boating on the river, helping others, buying, selling, and trading, and taking care of his family.

Larry had a passion for placing flags at Riverview Cemetery on holidays in honor of fallen soldiers.

Memorials can be made to Pike County Home Care and Hospice, or to the American Flag Fund (for the Louisiana riverfront flag).